Job Announcement - Law School Fellow

Law School Fellow

Position No.: 125-735

Salary: $1,000 per week for 12-13 weeks

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Status: Part-Time, Temporary

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: 600 East Blvd. Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505

Selecting Supervisor: Claire Ness, Chief Deputy Attorney General

Summary of Work

The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is offering a paid summer fellowship for high-achieving law students and recent law school graduates with an interest in public interest law.

The successful candidate would get the opportunity to:

• Perform interesting, challenging work with the Attorney General and lawyers in the office's legal divisions

• Gain valuable legal experience and mentorship

• Learn about state government functions and public interest lawyering

• Network with state lawyers, employees, and officials

• Add a prestigious fellowship to your resume

Minimum Qualifications

Eligible Criteria:

1. Completed at least one year of law school classes

2. Achieved at least a 3.0 GPA (over 3.5 is preferred)

3. Excellent writing skills

4. Community service or other activates demonstrating a commitment to public interest

For more information, please call: 701-328-2210 or email ndag@nd.gov or aeisenbeis@nd.gov

https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/job-openings/

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

Resume

Cover letter describing:

Why you are interested in the fellowship and Any activities or work you have done to demonstrate an interest in public interest work

3 Professional References

Law school transcript (unofficial is acceptable)

Undergraduate transcript may be provided in addition to the law school transcript if the applicant wishes to demonstrate academic achievement Preference given to students with at least a 3.5 law school GPA as academic achievement will be weighted heavily

• 1 – 2 Writing Samples

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: aeisenbeis@nd.gov; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

