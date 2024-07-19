Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 22, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of July 22, 2024, include:
- H.R. 890, Guidance Out Of Darkness (GOOD) Act, as amended
- H.R. 1631, Protecting and Enhancing Public Access to Codes Act, as amended
- H.R. 2969, Financial Technology Protection Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 4136, U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson Memorial VA Clinic Act
- H.R. 5464, To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Guntersville, Alabama, as the "Colonel Ola Lee Mize Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic"
- H.R. 6162, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 379 North Oates Street in Dothan, Alabama, as the "LaBruce 'Bruce' Tidwell Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7280, HUD Transparency Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7333, To name the Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the “Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center”
- H.R. 7377, Royalty Resiliency Act, as amended
- H.R. 7385, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 29 Franklin Street in Petersburg, Virginia, as the "John Mercer Langston Post Office Building".
- H.R. 7462, Wildfire Insurance Coverage Study Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 7887, Allowing Contractors to Choose Employees for Select Skills (ACCESS) Act, as amended
- H.R. 8812, Water Resources Development Act of 2024, as amended
- S. 227, Improving Access to Our Courts Act
- S. 1258, Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act, as amended
- S. 1973, All-American Flag Act, as amended
- S. 3249, A bill to designate the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas, as the “Captain Elwin Shopteese VA Clinic”
- S. 3285, A bill to rename the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Butte, Montana, as the “Charlie Dowd VA Clinic”
- S. 3706, Victims' VOICES Act
- S. 4548, Foreign Extortion Prevention Technical Corrections Act