Extreme, severe drought expand in parts of North Carolina

The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC) expanded its severe drought classification and classified two countiesas in extreme drought in the latest advisory issued Thursday.

DMAC classified parts of Columbus and Yadkin counties as in extreme drought (D3 classification) in the latest drought advisory. In addition, DMAC expanded the severe drought (D2 classification) to 26 counties. Parts of 49 counties were classified as in moderate drought, while 21 counties were classified as abnormally dry.

“We continue to see drought impacts statewide, but some improvement could be on the way," said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC. "Forecasts are predicting heavy rain this weekend across all of North Carolina and a return to more typical temperatures and rainfall for the month."

Groundwater and surface water reservoirs typically see higher demand for water during the summer, and the ongoing drought conditions could result in water restrictions. Some counties have updated their water conservation status on ncdrought.org.

For areas in extreme drought (D3), publicly or privately owned water systems are required to report conservation status to DWR. Systems required to prepare a local Water Supply Plan under G.S. 143-355(l) that do not have a written Water Shortage Response Plan, as outlined in Rule 15A NCAC 02E.0607 of this section, shall implement the default water use reduction measures of 15A NCAC 02E .0613 and 15A NCAC 02E .0614. For more information, go to ncdrought.org.

For counties in severe drought, or D2, DMAC recommends water users should implement Water Shortage Response Plans, participate in regional and local coordination for the management of water resources, reexamine water delivery systems to minimize water loss and maximize efficiency, and eliminate nonessential users of water.

Counties in moderate drought, or D1, should Adhere to local water use restrictions, and participate, as appropriate, in regional and local coordination for the management of water resources.

DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays.

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR). Members of DMAC meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor (i.e., drought map), a map of the nation’s drought conditions. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org. To view the U.S. drought map, visit http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/