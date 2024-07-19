Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Attends the Launching Ceremony of the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies and Release of the Report on the Implementation Progress of the Global Security Initiative

On July 18, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong attended the Launching Ceremony of the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies and Release of the Report on the Implementation Progress of the Global Security Initiative, reading out the written remarks by Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, inaugurating the Center and making an address.

Chen Xiaodong said that in April 2022, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which charts the course toward lasting peace and universal security of human society. Over the past two years, the Initiative has kept to the right way amid the changing landscape and forged ahead amid crises and challenges, producing tangible and fruitful outcomes, and demonstrating its great relevance to the times and to reality. These results are systematically reviewed in the Report on the Implementation Progress of the GSI to be released today.

Chen Xiaodong stressed that the GSI's success in delivering inspiring results one after another lies in the clear guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy. Facing all sorts of traditional and nontraditional security challenges, the GSI will unleash greater potential in global security governance in the future. China is ready to work with the international community to actively translate the GSI into actions, so as to make new contributions to promoting the common security of humanity and lasting peace of the world. It is hoped that the Center will leverage the excellent resources of China Institute of International Studies to build itself into an authoritative platform for related studies of the Initiative, build signature programs in communicating GSI to the wider world, and foster important channels for GSI cooperation.

Diplomatic envoys from many countries and representatives of international organizations in China, domestic experts and scholars attended the ceremony. Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-China Centre Shi Zhongjun, and President of China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations Yang Mingjie made speeches. President of the China Institute of International Studies and Director of the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies Chen Bo presided over the ceremony.