LIFE ‘Floods’ the Horn of Africa with Emergency Aid After Major Floods Destroy Communities

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Severe flooding has hit countries in the Horn of Africa, including Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, where houses, schools, community building and other infrastructure have been washed away, along with much of the region’s livestock and crops, creating an increasing risk of hunger and diseases amongst the affected population.

Often times, it is refugees and other displaced people who are among the hardest hit when flooding occurs. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has taken the initiative to provide emergency aid to affected families in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, which included food packs for families to last for over a month.

Thousands of recipients were able to benefit from this aid, which included items such as rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, canned milk powder, tea, wheat, salt and more.

“For over 30 years, LIFE has been one of the first responders when it comes to providing communities with emergency aid during times of natural disasters. This is when families are most vulnerable and emergency assistance can go a long way in improving their daily lives. From food aid and shelter to hygiene kits and kitchen essentials, LIFE always finds what is needed among the affected communities in order to help families get back on their feet,” said Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Director of LIFE.

Natural disasters have taken over communities around the world, leaving many families scrambling to provide even the basic necessities for their loved ones. LIFE continues to work quickly and diligently to get aid to those in affected areas promptly, as we know that is typically when support for these communities is most needed.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization.

It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

