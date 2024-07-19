Grand Reopening of YourWay Storage: A Community Celebration and Charity Event in Augusta, GA

YourWay Storage Self Storage Facility Community BBQ and Fair Event in Augusta GA

Join us July 27, 12-4 PM at 3637 Walton Way Ext, Augusta for the grand reopening of YourWay Storage! Enjoy family fun, food, and a charity auction.

This isn't just a celebration of our grand reopening but also a way to build connections. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the area, we welcome you to join us.” — YourWay Storage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YourWay Storage is thrilled to invite you to the grand reopening of our self-storage facility, formerly known as Walton Way Storage. Now owned and operated by YourWay Storage, we are excited to introduce ourselves and get to know our wonderful community better.

Join us for an exciting day filled with fun for the whole family:

Date: July 27, 2024

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Location: 3637 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA 30909

This event is not just a celebration of our grand reopening but also a way to build connections and strengthen our community ties. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the area, we welcome you to join us for a day of fun, food, and fellowship.

Come celebrate with us and enjoy a day of community, connection, and giving back.

Partnering with Cancer Support Services:

At YourWay Storage, we are committed to making a positive impact in our community. We have chosen to partner with Cancer Support Services in their mission to assist cancer patients with their financial and emotional needs during treatment, including lodging and transportation.

To further this cause, we are hosting a charity auction to raise funds and help those in need. You can help by making a donation of goods, services, or gift certificates that we will use for the auction. Join us in making a difference and supporting this vital cause.

Event Highlights:

Family-friendly activities: Bring the whole family for a day of fun! We have planned a variety of activities that kids and adults alike will enjoy, including games, and more.

Delicious food and refreshments: Enjoy a selection of tasty treats and beverages. We’ll have free food, local vendors, and refreshments to keep everyone fueled throughout the day.

Charity auction to support Cancer Support Services: Participate in our charity auction, featuring items generously donated by local businesses and community members. All proceeds will go directly to Cancer Support Services to help those in need.

Opportunities to meet and connect with community members: This event is a perfect opportunity to get to know your neighbors and build stronger community ties. Meet new friends, catch up with old ones, and enjoy a sense of camaraderie and community spirit.

Why Support Cancer Support Services?

Cancer Support Services plays a crucial role in our community by providing essential support to cancer patients and their families. Their services include:

Financial assistance: Helping patients cover the cost of treatment, medication, and other related expenses.

Emotional support: Providing counseling and support groups to help patients and their families cope with the emotional challenges of cancer.

Lodging and transportation: Ensuring that patients have access to safe and comfortable accommodations and reliable transportation during their treatment.

By supporting Cancer Support Services, we are helping to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by cancer in our community.

About YourWay Storage:

YourWay Storage is dedicated to providing secure, convenient, and affordable self-storage units to meet the diverse needs of our community. With a focus on exceptional customer service and community engagement, we strive to be more than just a self-storage facility—we aim to be a trusted partner in your community.

Our facility offers a variety of storage unit sizes to accommodate everything from personal belongings to business inventory. We prioritize the security of your items with state-of-the-art surveillance and access control systems. Additionally, our friendly and knowledgeable staff are always available to assist you with any storage needs or questions you may have.

Join Us in Making a Difference:

We invite you to join us in celebrating our grand reopening and supporting a vital cause. Your participation and contributions will help make a meaningful impact in our community. Whether you donate items for the auction, participate in the day’s activities, or simply come to show your support, your involvement is greatly appreciated.

For More Information:

For more information or to make a donation, please contact us at walton@yourwaystorage.com or call 706-487-3239. We look forward to celebrating with you and building a stronger, more connected community together.