2022’s Best Storage Facility in Pocatello, ID Has a New Name

Paved roads for convenience

YourWay Storage - Storage Done YourWay

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The name change from WildWood Storage to YourWay Storage represents their push towards a more community centered business. They want to serve Pocatello and the surrounding cities by offering monthly promotions and hosting community events that will bring the community together. Starting with a Ribbon Cutting that will be held in October, look out for announcements on their Facebook page. They are also making a few other exciting changes to provide a better experience to their customers such as an updated website, improvements to the current facility, and even expanding to serve more of their community.

What their current customers are saying: “If you're looking for a storage facility, this company is THE BEST storage facility in town HANDS DOWN!! Their management was professional, responsive, and had great customer service. I almost went with one of the other storage facilities, I’m glad I didn’t!!” - Glover Family

From the business: YourWay Storage takes pride in offering a simple and hassle-free self storage experience for all of our customers in Pocatello, ID. We make sure our storage units are clean, secure, and ready to rent. We also focus on offering a wide variety of storage unit sizes and types to make sure we can handle any self storage need that you may have. YourWayStorage also offers online rentals and online bill pay 24/7 to make your experience quick and easy. Feel free to give us a call if you have any questions or simply rent your unit right on the website.