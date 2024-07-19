Oxfam reaction to the ICJ ruling on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian Territory

Reacting to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israel's Policies and Practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s Regional Director for the Middle East said:

“This is an historic ruling that lays bare Israel’s criminal actions that have denied rights, marginalised and subjugated Palestinians for decades. Every aspect of the occupation is illegal – settlements and settlers, the denial of water, and the use of Palestinian natural resources. The ICJ leaves absolutely no doubt that Israel has illegally annexed large parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem and Palestinians are due reparations for all harms committed since 1967.

"The Court confirmed that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is one of the most serious international crimes.

“There must now be an end to the occupation, the dismantling of settlements, and complete self-determination for Palestinians. The international community cannot continue to ignore legal rulings regarding Israel’s illegal policies and inhumane practices. The UN Security Council must act now and finally put an end to the impunity that Israel has enjoyed for decades.”