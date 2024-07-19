Statement on Nick Fluck

Nick Fluck made a range of prominent contributions to the Law Society and legal profession during his time as president.

He worked tirelessly to support our members and defend the profession. His keen interest in communications and data technology enabled him to lead the profession into a new era of innovation.

With extensive experience from a distinguished legal career, Nick was a steadfast advocate for access to justice and the rule of law.

Our president Nick Emmerson said: “Nick was highly regarded and lauded for his kindness, sincerity and diligence by colleagues and members alike.

"His commitment to the legal profession transcended his time as president, as he continued to support the profession as a Council member for Lincolnshire.

“He will be thoroughly missed by those in the organisation and across the profession. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”