Modular Brands Unveils The Sedona: A Game-Changing 320 sqft Modular Home Model Addressing Diverse Housing Needs
We're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in modular housing and building solutions. The Sedona embodies our vision to provide cutting-edge, sustainable homes that enhance modern living.”CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Brands, known for its innovative approach to modular housing and building solutions, proudly introduces The Sedona, a significant addition to its lineup of eco-friendly homes. Building upon the success of its acclaimed Boxvana series and pioneering LiteSIP panels, Modular Brands continues to lead with cutting-edge design and sustainability at its core.
Recognizing a growing need for affordable, versatile, and sustainable housing, Modular Brands has developed The Sedona to meet these demands. Inspired by the market demand for small, easily permitted, affordable modular homes, The Sedona provides a cost-effective entry into modular living. This new model represents a leap forward in modular construction, offering a standardized yet versatile structure designed for durability and rapid deployment.
The Sedona features a compact footprint of 14 x 22 feet (320 sqft) and utilizes LiteSIP panels for enhanced structural integrity and environmental efficiency. These advanced panels, developed exclusively by Modular Brands, ensure superior insulation, durability against natural elements, and reduced construction timelines—addressing housing shortages while promoting sustainable building practices. Priced at $18,500, this model is accessible and practical for many consumers.
Designed to be extremely energy-efficient, The Sedona boasts no thermal bridging, an R28 panel, an R42 roof, and aluminum windows. One of the most innovative features is its rapid assembly; the model can be set up in approximately 4 hours. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for an affordable and sustainable living solution.
The target market for The Sedona includes young professionals and millennials seeking affordable entry into the housing market, retirees and empty nesters looking to downsize, eco-conscious consumers prioritizing sustainable living, first-time homebuyers on a budget, rural homeowners needing cost-effective housing, off-grid living enthusiasts, and real estate investors. The Sedona's versatility allows it to serve various purposes, such as a primary residence, guest house, office, studio, or vacation home. By targeting these diverse demographics, Modular Brands effectively positions its new 320 sqft modular home to appeal to a broad audience, leveraging its affordability, sustainability, and versatility to meet the needs and preferences of various market segments.
Founder Harrison Langley underscores the company's commitment to redefining residential construction: "At Modular Brands, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in modular housing and building solutions. The Sedona embodies our vision to provide cutting-edge, sustainable homes that enhance modern living."
The Sedona is available now. Pricing details and purchasing options can be found on the company’s website, ensuring accessibility for interested homeowners and developers. For more information about The Sedona and Modular Brands, please visit the company’s website at www.mdlrbrands.com.
About Modular Brands
Modular Brands is an innovator in modular housing and building solutions, recognized for its dedication to sustainable design and construction. Embodying advanced building technologies like LiteSIP panels and EconPanels alongside pioneering brands such as Boxvana and Krispy Brands in indoor farming, Modular Brands continues to redefine modern living. Committed to quality, efficiency, and environmental stewardship across its portfolio, Modular Brands shapes the future of housing and agriculture with cutting-edge solutions that empower communities and promote sustainable practices.
Norman Villavicencio
Mannfolk Public Relations
norman@mannfolkpr.com