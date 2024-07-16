Snaps Clothing Inc. Expands Core Collection to Include EZ Care Short Sleeve Shirts and Extended Sizing Options
This expansion signifies a remarkable milestone for Snaps Clothing Inc., underscoring our dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our expanding customer base”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snaps Clothing Inc., known for its contemporary approach to Western wear, proudly announces a significant expansion of its core collection. With the expansion of its top selling EZ Care long sleeve shirts, Snaps has introduced its EZ Care Short Sleeve lineup with new inclusive sizing options marking a significant step for the Texas-based men’s apparel brand, bolstered by recent strategic growth and support from celebrity investors.
— Edgar Baronne, Co-founder of Snaps Clothing Inc.
"This expansion signifies a remarkable milestone for Snaps Clothing Inc., underscoring our dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our expanding customer base," said Edgar Baronne, Co-founder of Snaps Clothing Inc. "With backing from influential figures in entertainment and fashion, alongside recent strategic growth, this initiation positions us strongly for continued market leadership."
Highlighting Snaps Clothing Inc.’s commitment to inclusivity, extended sizing options now encompass all shirt collections, ranging from S to 3XL with new Tall sizes from Large Tall to 3XL Tall. This expansion into Tall sizing ensures a comfortable fit for a broader range of body types. This move not only enhances accessibility and customer satisfaction but also reinforces Snaps' mission to cater to diverse lifestyles and preferences.
The Rambler EZ Care Short Sleeve shirts and The Landry EZ Care Short Sleeve shirts, featuring Coolmax® technology for Easy Care, Breathability, and Wrinkle Resistance, are now available on the brand’s website. These collections offer classic colors such as Jet Black, Bright White, Navy Blue, and introduce seasonal hues like Warm Grey, Sky Blue and Lavender Dobby. Priced at $89.00, these shirts are offered in sizes Small to 3XL, including Large Tall, XL Tall, XXL Tall, and 3XL Tall.
Additionally, The Rambler Twill EZ Care Long Sleeve Shirt expands its appeal with the seasonal color Warm Grey, enhancing the summer collection. Priced at $109.00, this long sleeve shirt continues to offer superior comfort and style.
"This expansion not only broadens our brand’s appeal and accessibility but also underscores our commitment to becoming a more size-inclusive brand." said Baronne.
The inclusion of extended sizing options across all Snaps shirt collections demonstrates the brand's responsiveness to consumer demands and market trends. With solid support from notable celebrities in fashion, music, and entertainment, alongside recent strategic growth, Snaps Clothing Inc. remains dedicated to setting new standards in modern apparel.
For more information on Snaps Clothing Inc. and its latest collections, please visit www.SnapsClothing.com
About Snaps Clothing Inc.
Founded in 2021 by Edgar Baronne and Patrick Lynn, Snaps Clothing Inc. seamlessly blends Western heritage with modern style, specializing in durable and fashionable pearl snap shirts. Committed to innovation, the brand pioneers versatile apparel solutions for today's fashion-forward individuals, redefining expectations in the apparel industry.
Norman Villavicencio
Mannfolk Public Relations
norman@mannfolkpr.com