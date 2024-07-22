Kleinschmidt Associates Honored with 2024 Zweig Group Marketing Excellence Awards
Celebrating Outstanding Achievements in Marketing Innovation and Strategy
Our mission has always been to create impactful and engaging campaigns that resonate with our audience and reflect the innovative spirit and technical expertise of the Kleinschmidt team.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce that we have been honored with two 2024 Zweig Group Marketing Excellence Awards in the Internal Newsletter and Advertising categories.
The Zweig Group's Marketing Excellence Awards acknowledge outstanding and effective marketing within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Entries are judged by an external panel of senior AEC marketing professionals and evaluated on creativity, messaging, campaign results, and design quality criteria.
Highlights of the winning entries: The "FishWaze" advertisement, released in 2023, showcased our upstream fish passage work through an imaginative spin-off of the Waze app. This inventive campaign highlighted our expertise in Fisheries Engineering.
The "Kleinschmidt Year in Review 2023" internal newsletter highlighted our firm's successes using an innovative digital platform. The newsletter was created to foster employee pride and showcase our commitment to transparent and engaging communication.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive these awards from the Zweig Group,” said GinaRenee Autrey, Director of Marketing and Communications at Kleinschmidt. “Our mission has always been to create impactful and engaging campaigns that resonate with our audience and reflect the innovative spirit and technical expertise of the Kleinschmidt team.”
"We are honored to recognize the exceptional marketing talent within the AEC industry through the 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards," said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. "The creativity of these campaigns and results achieved by this year's winners highlight the innovative spirit that drives our industry forward."
The winners will be honored at a black-tie gala during the 2024 Elevate AEC Conference & Awards Gala, which will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida, on September 18-19. Additionally, winners will be featured in Zweig Group’s weekly management newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and across Zweig Group’s other marketing channels.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
About Zweig Group
Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
