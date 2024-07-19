Maine DOE Update – July 19, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to host community meetings across Maine to bring educators, parents, students, and business leaders together to discuss a shared vision for our schools. These in-person conversations will take place in August and September across the state. | More

The Maine State Board of Education is very pleased to welcome its newest student member. Cedar Worster from Harrison is entering her junior year at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris. Cedar is involved in a number of school and community activities including Student Council, the Interact Club, high school athletics, performing with school bands and those focusing on civil rights and diversity, equity and inclusion. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

At Windsor Elementary and Middle School, students are passionate about innovation, and their librarian, Kristel Anuszewski, uses the mobile computer science labs funded by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to support that passion. Anuszewski, Kennebec County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year, is the Librarian and STEM Educator for Windsor’s Learning Commons. On a Friday in late May, the Maine DOE visited as she taught coding skills to a first-grade class using indi cars from the Maine DOE’s Mobile Computer Science Lab program. | More

Schools across Maine have begun to implement more career field exposure and post-grad planning. Professional Development sessions (for students), community integration, and activity fairs have been successful ways to pique students’ interests in different career fields. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The 2024 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit will be held August 6th – 8th at the Augusta Civic Center. This year’s event features an all-in-one events app where you can select a personalized schedule following event registration. Register for the Annual Summit Here | See the Agenda & Sessions

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

