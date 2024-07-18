Madagascar launches safeguard investigation on certain types of edible vegetable oils

In the notification Madagascar indicated, among other things, as follows (provisional English translation):

“Interested parties must make themselves known to the ANMCC, the investigating authority, within 30 days from the date of opening of the investigation. Any information or comments that interested parties would like to communicate as well as the request for a questionnaire must be sent to the ANMCC within 30 days from the date of opening of the investigation.

[…]

Any requests for additional information and correspondence relating to this investigation should be addressed to:

Monsieur Le Directeur Général de l’ANMCC

Maison des Produits, 67 Ha, Antananarivo 101 — Madagascar

e-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

website: www.anmcc.mg”

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/MDG/13.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

