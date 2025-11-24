Trade in Services for Development Conference: Registration closes on 28 November

The Conference will allow participants to exchange views on ways for developing economies to leverage services trade for their growth and development. The WTO Secretariat and the World Bank will present new capacity-building tools, such as the Trade in Services Competitiveness Dashboard and a handbook entitled "Good Regulatory Practices to Facilitate Trade in Services". WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will deliver opening remarks. The High-Level Opening Session, with World Bank Group Vice President Pablo Saavedra, will feature senior government officials and representatives from the business sector.

The Conference marks an important step forward in the two organizations' joint "Trade in Services for Development" initiative launched at the WTO's Public Forum in September 2024 (details here). The online registration form, required for all in-person participants, is available here.

The Conference will bring together government officials, representatives of international organizations, the private sector and other stakeholders to share knowledge on emerging best practices in services trade and to explore ways to increase the participation of developing economies. The Conference also includes sessions organized by other international organizations and WTO members. The programme is available here.