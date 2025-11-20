WHO, WIPO, WTO symposium on antimicrobial resistance, innovation, and access

Objectives

By leveraging the complementary expertise of the three organizations, the Symposium aims to advance practical solutions that can help preserve antimicrobial effectiveness for future generations.

To do so, it will:

1. Examine the current antimicrobial resistance (AMR) landscape, its health and social-economic implications, and opportunities for coordinated action at global, regional and national levels.

2. Improve the understanding of challenges and opportunities in addressing the antimicrobial innovation and access gaps.

3. Assess how legal and policy tools, including IP and other incentive mechanisms, can support innovation, technology transfer, as well as timely and global, equitable access.

4. Discuss the role of trade rules and market dynamics and share insights in addressing shortages, strengthening manufacturing and supply chains, and facilitating equitable distribution.

WHO, WIPO and WTO Directors-General will provide opening remarks and Professor Ramanan Laxminarayan - University of Washington and One Health Trust - will deliver the keynote address. The Symposium will have three technical sessions highlighting public health, IP and trade aspects in a complementary manner.

Background information and rationale

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global health threat that could undermine decades of medical progress. AMR happens when microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites) no longer respond to antimicrobial treatments, such as antibiotics. In 2021, bacterial AMR alone caused an estimated 1.14 million deaths worldwide. The latest WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) Report, based on data from over 100 countries, shows that resistance is both widespread and increasing, particularly in lower-income countries with limited capacity to prevent, diagnose or treat infections. The economic impact is also significant, with potential reductions in global GDP of up to 3.8% by 2050.

Addressing AMR requires a coherent, multidisciplinary approach that promotes innovation that is supported by balanced intellectual property (IP) system, facilitates timely global equitable access to health technologies, fosters open trade while addressing national health security concerns, and supports sustainable supply chains. For more information, see Concept Note.

Date, venue and registration

The Symposium will take place on 11 December 2025 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm (CET) in a hybrid format hosted by WIPO at the Centre de Conférence de Varembé (CCV), room Genève, located at Rue de Varembé 9, 1202, Geneva. The event is open to the public and will be conducted in English. A detailed programme will be available soon. Please register online by 9 December 2025.