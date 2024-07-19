Actress PILAR URIBE Returns in Telenovela Sequel Series ‘Betty, la fea: The Story Continues’

Photo of actress Pilar Uribe

Actress Pilar Uribe

Promotional poster for Betty la fea: The Story Continues

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilingual actress Pilar Uribe returns as Maria Beatriz Valencia for a special appearance in the Colombian telenovela limited sequel television series, Betty, la fea: The Story Continues, releasing July 19th on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Betty, la fea: The Story Continues is an extension of the wildly popular Spanish language series, You soy Betty la fea, from RCN Televisión. Uribe first emerged in the original series as Maria Beatriz Valencia, the self-absorbed, ditzy sister of Marcela Valencia (Natalia Ramírez).

Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello are back starring as Betty and Armando when the new story picks up two decades later. Now, Betty must tackle the challenges of reconnecting with her rebellious teen daughter Mila (Juanita Molina), while her marriage to Armando crumbles, leaving her to ponder her life choices.

Uribe is excited to return to the most successful telenovela series of all time, having been translated into more than 15 languages and broadcast in more than 100 countries, and sparking multiple adaptations including Ugly Betty with America Ferrera.

“It was so much fun to see everyone, and to be Maria Beatriz again! Plus, I dubbed my own voice so I got to play her twice -- once in Spanish and once in English,” Uribe adds.

A native New Yorker, Uribe earned her BA in Theater Arts from Sweet Brian College in Virginia. Afterwards, she started her professional acting career back in the Big Apple landing smaller roles on several American soap operas, including All My Children, One Life to Live, and Passions. In 1994, she headed for vacation to Ibague, Colombia, where her parents are both originally from, and ended up staying in Bogota for the next nine years. During this time the talented actress excelled with appearances on 10 different soap operas, including Betty la fea.

Uribe moved to Miami in 2003, reigniting her career in the states with a transition into voiceover that included dubbing, audiobooks and working as a radio host for the Miami NPR affiliate, WLRN. She made her way to Los Angeles several years later and continues to excel in the audio world. She has lent her voice for commercials, narrations, video games, and animation projects with her first animated feature credit in the franchise film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Currently, Uribe is finishing up voicing several top secret projects, including a video game, dubbing a series, and a podcast.

For more about PILAR URIBE visit: PilarUribe.com
Follow on Instagram: IG: @pilaruribe.actor and Facebook: /pilaruribe.actor

Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com

You just read:

Actress PILAR URIBE Returns in Telenovela Sequel Series ‘Betty, la fea: The Story Continues’

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952 info@spotlightprcompany.com
Company/Organization
Spotlight PR Company
4821 Lankershim Blvd, F181
North Hollywood, California, 91601
United States
+1 310-867-1952
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A boutique public relations company helping actors, filmmakers, creators + entertainment professionals share their work with the world.

More From This Author
Actress PILAR URIBE Returns in Telenovela Sequel Series ‘Betty, la fea: The Story Continues’
Celebrated Actress BRIANA BENDER Takes Back Her Power in Dramatic Short Film ‘THE VOICE BEHIND THE STORY’
Alison Chace Brings Laughs and Thrills in New Disaster Film 'Continental Split' Premiering on Tubi
View All Stories From This Author