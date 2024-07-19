Global Excellence Celebrated at Kepner-Tregoe Awards Ceremony
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Global Excellence Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 17th at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Princeton, NJ, honoring the exceptional achievements in applying KT's critical thinking methodologies. The event showcased the participation of 85 distinguished individuals from 33 companies across 17 industries, representing 14 different countries, highlighting the global reach and impact of KT's methodologies.
Kepner-Tregoe extends heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners, including notable names such as Adient, Akamai Technologies, Bombardier, Corning Incorporated, Dominion Energy, ExxonMobil, HCLSoftware, Nelson Brothers, Reynolds American Inc., Robert Bosch, Royal Philips, Suncor, Telemecanique Sensors part of YAGEO group, Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions S.p.A, and thyssenkrupp Components Technology de México.
Drew Marshall, COO of KT commented, "This event underscores the transformative power of critical thinking and problem-solving in driving excellence across diverse industries. We are incredibly proud of our winners and their outstanding contributions."
Kepner-Tregoe, a global leader in management consulting and problem-solving, has been at the forefront of helping organizations tackle complex problems, make informed decisions, and implement change effectively for over 65 years. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, KT has become a trusted partner to virtually all Fortune 100 companies.
