District of Columbia Economy Reflects Job Gains, Unemployment Rate at 5.4% in June

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in June 2024, statistically unchanged from the revised May 2024 rate.



The District’s preliminary June job estimates show an increase of 3,700 jobs, for a total of 772,800 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 1,600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“We are encouraged by the job gains in both the public and private sectors that reflect the District’s work providing residents with the resources, access, and support that lead to economic prosperity,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “DC is hiring and we continue to invest in quality training, and workforce development across all eight wards.”



The number of employed District residents decreased by 400 from 386,800 in May 2024 to 386,400 in June 2024. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 100 from 408,500 in May 2024 to 408,400 in June 2024. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point from 72.7 percent in May 2024 to 72.6 percent in June 2024.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 9.09 percent from one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 14,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 3.97 percent from one year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 400 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 30,600 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .66 percent from one year ago.

Information sector increased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or .5 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment 25,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 1100 or 4.15 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 2,200 jobs, after increasing by 1,500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 177,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or .17 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,600 jobs, after decreasing by 2,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 118,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,200 jobs or 1 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 2,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 79,500 jobs, jobs increased by 1,700 jobs or 2.19 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 900 jobs, after an increase of 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,400 jobs, jobs increased by 2,600 or 3.83 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 400 over the month to 386,400. The civilian labor force decreased by 100 to 408,400.

One year ago, total employment was 378,600 and the civilian labor force was 397,500. The number of unemployed was 18,900, and the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

NOTES: The June 2024 final and July 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday August 16, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.