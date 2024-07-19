Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to Host 60th International Biennial Boule in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 100,000 inducted collegiate and professional women across more than 500 chapters worldwide, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is excited to announce its 60th International Biennial Boule. The event will take place from Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, with a global delegation of over 10,000 attendees.

During Boule, the global sorority will implement its five essential national programs, positively affecting local communities with over $550,000.00 in philanthropic contributions. These service projects will address crucial issues such as maternal health, health and wellness, education, voting rights, mental health, food disparities, and support for underrepresented populations and youth.

"We are excited to bring our 60th Biennial Boule to Houston, a city known for its diversity and vibrancy," said International President Rasheeda S. Liberty. "Our members are committed to making a meaningful impression through our service projects and community involvement, and we look forward to engaging with the City of Houston."

The Sorority is calling for widespread support from the Houston community in participating in events, workshops, activations, and service projects on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 that promote opportunities for personal and professional development, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in Houston. These events will begin at 8:00 AM at the George R. Brown Convention Center with a Press Conference and will conclude with the 60th Biennial Boule Public Meeting beginning at 6:00 PM. All events on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, are free and open to the public.

"We have been meticulously planning this event to ensure it not only celebrates our sorority but also leaves a positive footprint in Houston," said Donna Fortenberry, Boule Planning Lead. "We invite everyone to join us in our mission to uplift and empower through service."

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org.

For additional information and/or press inquiries please contact: