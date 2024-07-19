CELEBRATION OF LIFE: HONORING (RET) US ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL DR. NORVELL 'VAN' COOTS, MD, MSS, FAAD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Norvell “Van” Coots retired from the United States Army as Brigadier General in 2016 with 36 years of dedicated service. His military service concluded as Commanding General of Regional Health Command Europe while also serving as the Command Surgeon for the US Army Europe and 7th Army. Coots served as the final director of the historic Walter Reed Healthcare System and Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, from (2008 - 2011).
As a civilian physician-leader, Dr. Coots served as the immediate past president and chief executive officer of Holy Cross Health and the Maryland Region of Trinity Health, retiring earlier this year after seven years of sustained leadership, including oversight of two hospitals (Germantown and Silver Spring). He presided as chairman of the Board for Maryland Physicians Care and chairman of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Center Hospital.
Dr. Coots served on the Boards of Directors of the American Hospital Association and Maryland Hospital Association, was a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Affectionately known as “Van,” he remains eternally in the Omega Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. and Sigma Pi Phi, Boulé Fraternity (Epsilon).
FUNERAL SERVICE
Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM ET
Location: Washington National Cathedral
3101 Wisconsin Ave, NW
Washington, DC 20016
Live Stream: For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/live/Ip0vlNR8Phk.
# # #
# # #
