Brellaunte Drops Summer Anthem "Outside" Paying Homage to the Classic Film "Woo"
Brellaunte's "Outside" pays homage to the film "Woo," with her sultry vocals and an infectious beat, perfect for summer playlists.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Brellaunte is set to heat up the summer with her latest single, "Outside," accompanied by a dynamic music video that pays homage to the beloved film "Woo." Known for her unapologetic lyrics and captivating presence, Brellaunte delivers an anthem that celebrates liberation and self-expression.
"Outside" explores the modern culture of hookups and sneaky links, offering a bold narrative on reclaiming sexual power and freedom. Brellaunte's sultry vocals and infectious beat make "Outside" the perfect track for summer playlists, inviting listeners to live life on their terms, whether single or navigating complicated relationships.
The music video for "Outside" directed by Cass Ruffins and Julian Martinez is a playful and modern tribute to the 1998 romantic comedy "Woo," starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Tommy Davidson. In the video, Brellaunte takes on the role of the spirited and unpredictable character, reminiscent of Pinkett Smith's portrayal in the film. Kelz is set on a blind date with Brellaunte, a nutty woman who spends most of their date trying to loosen him up. Throughout their adventurous night, the duo finds themselves in a series of hilarious and chaotic situations, ultimately leading to a genuine connection and unexpected romance.
Brellaunte shares her excitement about the new release: "Creating 'Outside' was such a fun and liberating experience. The song is all about embracing your freedom and living life to the fullest. Paying tribute to 'Woo' in the music video allowed us to blend nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!"
