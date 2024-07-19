Open Farm Week 2024 - A Visit with Brookfield Bees

Open Farm Week Runs August 4th through August 11th

by Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

EDITORS NOTE - WIth the flooding events of this July, we want to recognize that many Vermont farms are struggling. The Agency is working to support them in their response and recovery, but we know the public can help too. Visiting your local farm and farmers market can be helpful to some of these agricultural businesses, but also to the larger Vermont agricultural community. Enjoy the below article by Connor, but know any time you support a farm you are supporting local food and our rural communities and neighbors.

This Tuesday I had the privilege of getting a tour of Brookfield Bees. This farm is located at 1148 Kibbee Road in Brookfield Vermont and is run by Dan Childs and his wife Marda. When I arrived at Brookfield Bees I was awed by the beautiful property covered with flowers, fruit trees, and a sugarhouse where their honey, maple, and cider operations take place.

One interesting thing about Brookfield Bees is they expand beyond just harvesting honey, they also make apple cider and maple syrup as well. Dan is very knowledgeable about his crafts. Here are some fun facts that I learned from him:

During the winter the bees in a hive will form a ball around the queen to keep her warm, bees will eat a little drop of honey, make their way through the ball, and fan the queen keeping the center temperature at 95 degrees Fahrenheit

Bees use movements and odor to communicate with other members of the hive

One of the highlights of this experience was getting to see the honey room. This room contained hundreds of bottles of honey from all around the world. I was given the chance to try a couple of different kinds. My favorite was honey made from the flowers of orange trees. I was also given a ride around the property to view their garden, apple trees, and the wheat they grow.

I had a great time visiting Brookfield Bees; the layout of the land was very nice and Dan and Marda are very fun people to talk with and learn from. I would highly recommend that you visit them during open farm week. They will be open for tours on Saturday, Aug 10th, and Sunday, August 11th from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.