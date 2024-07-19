Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,112 in the last 365 days.

Open Farm Week 2024 - A Visit with Brookfield Bees

Open Farm Week Runs August 4th through August 11th

by Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

EDITORS NOTE - WIth the flooding events of this July, we want to recognize that many Vermont farms are struggling.  The Agency is working to support them in their response and recovery, but we know the public can help too.  Visiting your local farm and farmers market can be helpful to some of these agricultural businesses, but also to the larger Vermont agricultural community.  Enjoy the below article by Connor, but know any time you support a farm you are supporting local food and our rural communities and neighbors.

This Tuesday I had the privilege of getting a tour of Brookfield Bees. This farm is located at 1148 Kibbee Road in Brookfield Vermont and is run by Dan Childs and his wife Marda. When I arrived at Brookfield Bees I was awed by the beautiful property covered with flowers, fruit trees, and a sugarhouse where their honey, maple, and cider operations take place.

One interesting thing about Brookfield Bees is they expand beyond just harvesting honey, they also make apple cider and maple syrup as well. Dan is very knowledgeable about his crafts. Here are some fun facts that I learned from him:

  • During the winter the bees in a hive will form a ball around the queen to keep her warm, bees will eat a little drop of honey, make their way through the ball, and fan the queen keeping the center temperature at 95 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Bees use movements and odor to communicate with other members of the hive

One of the highlights of this experience was getting to see the honey room.  This room contained hundreds of bottles of honey from all around the world.  I was given the chance to try a couple of different kinds. My favorite was honey made from the flowers of orange trees. I was also given a ride around the property to view their garden, apple trees, and the wheat they grow.

I had a great time visiting Brookfield Bees; the layout of the land was very nice and Dan and Marda are very fun people to talk with and learn from. I would highly recommend that you visit them during open farm week. They will be open for tours on Saturday, Aug 10th, and Sunday, August 11th from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

For more information on Open Farm Week visit: https://diginvt.com/events-in-vermont/vermont-open-farm-week/

You just read:

Open Farm Week 2024 - A Visit with Brookfield Bees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more