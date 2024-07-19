Bits'n'Bites by More By Us Wins Iron A' Design Award in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Category
Innovative mobile application Bits'n'Bites recognized for its human-centric approach to networking in the digital age by the prestigious A' Design Award.COMO, CO, ITALY, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of advertising design, has announced Bits'n'Bites by More By Us as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category.
This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative nature and impact of Bits'n'Bites within the advertising industry.
Bits'n'Bites addresses a pressing need in the advertising and communications industry by providing a platform that facilitates genuine professional connections in the digital age.
By prioritizing human interactions and offering intuitive features that mimic face-to-face conversations, the app aligns with the evolving trends and demands of modern networking.
The Bits'n'Bites app stands out for its unique blend of technology and human-centered design. It offers a streamlined interface that simplifies the process of building professional relationships, while incorporating personalized conversation starters to foster authentic interactions. The app's visually appealing design, utilizing vibrant colors and gestalt principles, enhances user satisfaction and engagement.
Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to More By Us' commitment to innovation and excellence in the advertising industry. This recognition is expected to inspire the creative team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for facilitating meaningful professional connections through cutting-edge design solutions.
Team Members
Bits'n'Bites was designed by a talented team at More By Us, including Creative Director Maria Burgelova, who provided overall direction; Lead Designer Mimy Yordanova and Senior Designer Val Petrova, who spearheaded the design process; Designers Vasil Tonev, Bozhidar Hadzhiev, Boris Savev, and Beloslava Ivanova, who contributed to various aspects of the app's visual design; and Copywriter Elisaveta Vakavchieva, who crafted the app's compelling content.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Bits'n'Bites app at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160202
About More By Us
More By Us is a dynamic full-service creative branding agency based in Bulgaria, specializing in crafting compelling brand identities for tech and SAAS companies. With a multidisciplinary team of talented designers and strategists, More By Us delivers innovative design solutions, strategic branding, and impactful experiences across various mediums, including web design, UI/UX design, branding, and creative campaigns.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations, creative execution, and contributions to the advertising and communication design field. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions.
The A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://advertisingdesigncompetition.com
