Upgrade the Laundry Experience with the Conserv LUXE STACKABLE Washer and Dryer Set

Get Conserv's All-New Stackable set in Titanium and White

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has unveiled the Conserv LUXE STACKABLE Washer and Dryer Set, an innovative solution designed to meet the needs of large families, culinary professionals, and commercial kitchens. The new set includes the Conserv CW 2240 Washer and CD 4040 Dryer, combining efficiency with high performance.

The Conserv CW 2240 Washer operates on 120V and features a 2.2 cu. ft. stainless steel drum with 15 versatile wash cycles, including Steam Clean and Sanitize. Its powerful BLDC motor can reach speeds of 1400 rpm, delivering a thorough clean every time. Additional features such as a Child Lock, Door Lock, Delay Start, and a Built-in Heater enhance its functionality. The washer’s compact design, with dimensions of 33.2 x 23.4 x 22.9 inches, includes adjustable feet, a clear LED display, an End-of-Cycle Signal, and an Anti-Vibration System for quiet operation. Users can benefit from Cold and Hot Water Inlet options, Auto Sensing Water Level, and Automatic Load Balancing, making the laundry process seamless. The included stacking kit with a pull-out shelf allows for convenient stacking of the dryer on top, facilitating easy unloading of clothes.

Complementing the washer is the Conserv CD 4040 Dryer. This 220V Condensing Dryer offers over 15 cycle options, including Express 29', Sportswear, Sanitize, and Air Fluff. The dryer ensures efficient and versatile drying with a durable stainless steel drum, LED interior light, reversible door, and flexible water drainage options. Its compact design, measuring 35.04 x 25.79 x 26.06 inches, features a 4 cu. ft. capacity and utilizes condensing technology to enhance efficiency.

This UL-certified laundry set comes with a 2-year warranty, guaranteeing peace of mind and reliable performance.

The Conserv LUXE STACKABLE Washer and Dryer Set is a perfect addition to any laundry room, providing advanced features and reliable performance. It is designed to save space while offering powerful cleaning and drying capabilities. Visit our website to learn more and upgrade your laundry experience today.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, is renowned for its innovative, eco-friendly home appliances. Offering a broad range of products, including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers, Equator has been featured in numerous media outlets for its commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.