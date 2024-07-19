Specialized training in Yerevan highlights importance of managing seized virtual assets

Effective management of seized and confiscated virtual assets is critical to addressing the risks posed by cryptocurrencies, including money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud. To enhance Armenia’s capabilities in this area, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) conducted a specialized training session in Yerevan on 18 and 19 July. The event brought together 22 representatives from law enforcement and regulatory bodies to improve their knowledge and skills in managing seized and confiscated virtual assets.

During the training, participants learned advanced techniques and practical skills for handling seized virtual assets. The programme included case studies of real-world scenarios and best practices from other jurisdictions. Additionally, attendees were introduced to specialized asset management solutions, providing them with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of digital asset management effectively.

"Enhancing Armenia's ability to combat financial crimes, especially those involving virtual assets, is a top priority for OCEEA. We collaborate closely with Armenian national agencies to tackle financial crime, focusing particularly on money laundering. The high level of interest in this topic is encouraging," said Kurban Babayev, Economic Adviser at OCEEA.

This training is part of an OSCE extra-budgetary project, "Innovative policy solutions to mitigate money-laundering risks of virtual assets", funded by Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The initiative aims to support OSCE participating States in building national capacities to counter the criminal risks associated with virtual assets.