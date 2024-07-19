Archery permits at Camp Ripley available Aug. 1 with expanded hunting access starting in 2024 deer season (published July 19, 2024)

Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, archery deer hunters can purchase permits to hunt on the Camp Ripley military installation. This archery season, there will be several hunting changes at Camp Ripley:

Camp Ripley will be open to archery hunting by permit only during the entire Minnesota archery season (Sept. 14-Dec. 31), rather than a single weekend.

Hunters will purchase their permits for Camp Ripley through the iSportsman website rather than through the Minnesota DNR’s special hunt lottery.

After registering on iSportsman, hunters will be able to purchase permits, check in and out daily from the hunting area, and view areas that are open to hunting.

State license and registration requirements are unaffected by these changes.

Camp Ripley will allow up to 150 permitted hunters onsite per day during the archery season. Hunters will still need to purchase their archery license and bonus permits in person wherever DNR licenses are sold, by calling 888-665-4236, or by purchasing online.

“Camp Ripley wanted to find an option to continue our partnership with the Minnesota DNR, our hunters and neighbors who cherish the outdoors while having minimal interference to our training priority,” said Army Col. Troy Fink, the Garrison Commander of Camp Ripley Training Center for the Minnesota National Guard.

“The Minnesota DNR looks forward to working with Camp Ripley on this new archery hunting season, which is consistent with deer season regulations, will increase public hunting opportunity at Camp Ripley, and will continue to help DNR manage deer populations in the area,” said Beau Liddell, Little Falls area wildlife manager.

The bag limit, licensing options and registration requirements for Deer Permit Area 248 will apply for those hunting at Camp Ripley. Additional information on the Camp Ripley 2024 archery season can be found on the iSportsman website.



