St. Tammany Health System Parenting Center Recertifies as a Certified Autism Center™ to Enhance Community Care

St. Tammany Health System Parenting Center (STHSPC) is proud to announce its recent recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“St. Tammany Parenting Center has realized many benefits from our autism certification, including the education of our staff on how to appropriately interact with autistic children. This benefits all the children who visit the St. Tammany Parenting Center, and it is another layer of education for our highly qualified and caring staff,” says Lori Cage, executive director of the St. Tammany Parenting Center.

The center's achievements include the introduction of visual tools for interactive classes led by Yvette Furr, a behavioral therapist, and Sunny McDaniel, a family nurse practitioner on the foundation board. These tools, along with a forthcoming video from the Communications Department, aim to enrich the learning experience for children and caregivers alike. Furthermore, McDaniel's development of a sensory area at the annual Monster Mash fundraiser highlights the center's innovative approach to inclusivity and sensory-friendly environments.

Addressing community challenges with grace and determination, the center has effectively communicated the nature of its certification and services. Emphasizing that while not providing treatment or group therapy, the center offers crucial accommodations and trained staff for appropriate interaction with autistic children. This clarity has helped in educating the community about the center's offerings, especially for children under 5 years old, regardless of developmental ability.

The positive feedback from employees regarding their specialized training reflects the center's commitment to professional development and enhanced care. "Employees appreciated the training, which provided information that assists them with appropriate interactions with families and children on the spectrum," Cage adds, highlighting the widespread benefits of the certification.

Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES, commented on the center's recertification, "St. Tammany Parenting Center's commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in autism care is commendable. We are proud to see them utilize the tools and knowledge provided through our specialized training to make a positive difference in the lives of the families they serve."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to give professionals a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas. IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals.

The St. Tammany Parenting Center's recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ represents a significant milestone in its mission to serve and support the autism community. With a focus on education, inclusivity, and personalized care, the center continues to set a standard for excellence in community health and wellness.



About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and neurodiversity.



About St. Tammany Health System

St. Tammany Health System is the heartbeat of its community, caring for patients and families with excellence, compassion and teamwork; it will strengthen the health of its community with compassion, innovation and partnership and is recognized for quality, safety and the patient experience by CareChex, Leapfrog, Healthgrades, Hospital Compare, Women’s Choice and US News & World Report. St. Tammany Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 is an independent service district in a clinically integrated partnership with Ochsner Health. Self-supporting, not-for-profit STHS receives no tax funding.