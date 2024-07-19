Smart Blanks Unveils Ultra Heavy Adult Crewneck: The Ultimate in Streetwear Comfort and Style

Made for ALL from premium, heavy fleece, the Ultra Heavy Adult Crewneck is the next evolution in streetwear fashion with its unmatched quality and versatility.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Blanks, a leading apparel brand under Smartex Apparel , proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the Ultra Heavy Adult Crewneck . This innovative crewneck combines urban flair with exceptional comfort, setting a new standard in streetwear fashion The Ultra Heavy Adult Crewneck is designed for men, women, and everyone who enjoys the comfort of high-quality, heavy fleece. This premium crewneck offers a cozy and plush feel, is made from a substantial 12oz of soft fleece, and is a staple for any wardrobe.The garment is crafted from 60/40 fleece, incorporating three-yarn fleece for added resilience. The premium heavy-weight fleece and tear-away label further enhance its appeal and make it the most comfortable crewneck on the market.Available in sizes from S to 4XL, the Ultra Heavy Adult Crewneck caters to diverse body types. Its versatile yet neutral color palette includes black, bone, desert taupe, relaxed grey, space grey, and stone, making this crewneck sweatshirt easy to mix and match with any wardrobe.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.