Oliver Scholars Unveils 40th Anniversary Gala To Be Held at Cipriani 42nd Street
Save The Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
We know that education is important in combating societal disparities and is one of the most powerful levers we can pull to position marginalized young people for long-term economic mobility."”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Scholars is set to commemorate its 40th Anniversary with a grand gala on October 15, 2024, at Cipriani on 110 West 42nd Street, nestled in the heart of midtown Manhattan. This distinguished nonprofit organization champions the educational and professional aspirations of high-achieving Black and Latinx students, offering them unique pathways to become the next generation of influential leaders and innovators.
— Dr. Danielle Cox, CEO
This year's gala will pay tribute to Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano, founders of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, a high-impact philanthropic grantmaking and investment organization and family office.
Jones-Feliciano strategically partners with nonprofit and for-profit organizations and has committed over $200 million focused on education (http://www.oliverscholars.org/), entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment.
Dr. Danielle Cox, the visionary CEO of Oliver Scholars, reflected on the significance of the occasion. "As we celebrate four decades of impact and growth, the Gala not only commemorates our past achievements but also propels us towards future successes. Each Oliver Scholar story is a testament to the power of community and dedication. We stand committed to nurturing these bright minds who are destined to become leaders and change-makers. We know that education is important in combating societal disparities and is one of the most powerful levers we can pull to position marginalized young people for long-term economic mobility."
In addition to honoring its distinguished alumni, Oliver Scholars aims to raise $1.2 million at the event to continue supporting and expanding opportunities for its deserving scholars.
Guests will experience an evening of fine dining, live entertainment and much more.
About Oliver Scholars: Four Decades of Elevating Dreams
Since its inception, Oliver Scholars has been a beacon for high-achieving Black and Latinx students, dedicating itself to fostering success. The organization proudly showcases a legacy of achievements:
• Approximately $9 million in financial aid to Scholars annually through partner schools.
• Achieving a remarkable 91% acceptance rate to U.S. News & World Report top-100 colleges and universities for the Class of 2023.
• Ensuring a 100% high school graduation rate for Scholars.
• Supporting 96% of Scholars who report increased academic preparedness due to their association with Oliver Scholars.
• Historically, over 30% of Scholars have gained admission to Ivy League universities.
Oliver Scholar 14-Month Scholar Immersion and Placement (SIP)
The Oliver Scholars journey, symbolized by the theme "Oliver Through the Years," begins with the recruitment of highly motivated seventh-grade candidates from public and parochial schools in New York City. Our 14-month Scholar Immersion and Placement (SIP) program culminates with placement in ninth grade at high-performing NYC independent college preparatory day schools and boarding schools nationwide. SIP's curriculum mirrors that of a typical independent school.
The Foundation’s summer programs, tailored to support rising eighth-grade students, encompass test preparation, application support, and ongoing academic enrichment. Summer Program II, the capstone program for SIP, readies students for the academic rigor of independent schools.
Supporters are encouraged to follow the organization social media @OliverScholars for the latest updates regarding the October 15th event. For more information about Oliver Scholars and to get involved, explore other initiatives and make a donation today visit www.oliverscholars.org.
