Reimagined BK Unveils Dynamic Fine Arts Series Featuring Carlos Mateu

Cuban-Born Artist’s “Angles in Harmony” Brings Geometric Pop to Crown Heights

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reimagined BK, located at 708 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, is quickly becoming known as a delightful cultural hub featuring vintage clothing, well-appointed alterations and community-focused special events.This month, the store will introduce its contemporary fine arts Artist Spotlight Series, celebrating the work of Carlos Mateu. The vibrant exhibition, Angles in Harmony, invites visitors to explore Mateu’s distinct “geometric pop” style, where cubist precision meets vivid realism to form an extraordinary visual symphony.Launching on February 21, Reimagined BK embarks on a bold new initiative to showcase world-class artists every two weeks, creating a bustling cultural shopping experience where fine art meets community engagement. Recently commissioned to create a monumental mural near the Barclays Center, Mateu infuses his Cuban heritage with a distinctly Brooklyn perspective in his work. This unique fusion makes him the ideal artist to inaugurate the series in the borough’s rich multicultural landscape.Angles in Harmony will be on view from February 21 through March 6, marking the first installment of an ongoing exhibition series designed to bring exceptional artistic talent to the heart of Brooklyn.Carlos Mateu: A Journey Through Geometry and ExpressionCarlos Mateu is a visionary whose art transcends boundaries of culture, geometry, and emotion. His artistic journey began in Havana, Cuba, where he was immersed in a rich cultural milieu of art, music, and history. A graduate of the San Alejandro National Academy of Fine Art, Mateu honed his craft as both an artist and designer for international exhibitions. Since arriving in the United States in 1997, his artistic impact has been both prolific and profound, leaving an indelible mark on the New York City artscape.His works include celebrated murals and paintings adorning iconic NYC venues such as Guantanamera, Toloache, and Café Cortadito. Most recently, Brooklynites have been graced by his stunning mural across from the Barclays Center, a testament to his enduring connection with the borough he calls home.Mateu’s unique aesthetic fuses elements of cubism and realism, employing bold geometry, layered acrylics, and vibrant color palettes to create immersive three-dimensional effects. His art pulsates with textured details, channeling Afro-Cuban traditions, memories of his homeland, and a visionary perspective on the world.Beyond the canvas, Mateu’s artistry extends into music and dance, deeply rooted in his Cuban heritage. From his great-grandfather Obdulio Villa, a legendary saxophonist of the 1920s, to his collaborations with esteemed cultural institutions like Alvin Ailey and the Museum of the City of New York, Mateu embodies the harmony of artistic disciplines. Recognized globally, he was named one of Art Tour International Magazine’s 60 Masters of Contemporary Art (2014) and represented by Galleria 360 in Florence, Italy (2015).Reimagined BK will celebrate artist Carlos Mateu and the launch of an extraordinary new chapter in Brooklyn’s cultural evolution:Schedule of Events:Friday, February 21 – Red Dot PreviewTime: 6:00–9:00 PMAn exclusive first look at Angles in Harmony. Meet Carlos Mateu, experience his dynamic works, enjoy live music, curated refreshments, and the electric ambiance of this exciting debut.To register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagined-bk-unveils-dynamic-fine-arts-series-featuring-carlos-mateu-tickets-1232496864299?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl Saturday, February 22 – Community Art DayTime: 3:00–6:00 PMAn interactive day of creativity and connection. Engage with Mateu’s work, explore the power of artistic storytelling, and celebrate the launch of Reimagined BK’s contemporary fine arts series.To register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagined-bk-unveils-dynamic-fine-arts-series-featuring-carlos-mateu-tickets-1232514466949?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl Reimagined BK: Where Art Meets CommunityLocated in the heart of Brooklyn, Reimagined BK is dedicated to curating immersive experiences that blend art, culture, and commerce. By launching this bi-weekly Artist Spotlight Series, the boutique aims to foster creative dialogue, elevate artistic voices, and enrich the local arts landscape. For media inquiries, interviews or further information, please contact Theresa O’Neal Redd via email at theresa@reimaginedbk.com.

