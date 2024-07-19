Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming Calls on Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

On 15 July 2024, Ambassador Cao Zhongming called on Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Both sides exchanged views on China-Singapore relations, cooperation on multilateral arenas and China's development.

Ambassador Cao said that China-Singapore relations enjoy sound momentum and fruitful results, and both countries are looking forward to more new breakthroughs during this year's Bilateral Cooperation Mechanism meetings. The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) starts its third plenary session today, and China is opening broader prospects for Chinese modernization through further deepening reform in a comprehensive manner. China welcomes more Singaporean companies to increase investment in China, and to seize opportunities from China's development.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong spoke highly of Singapore-China relations, and said that this year the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) will reach a milestone of its twentieth anniversary, on which occasion Singapore is willing to review the achievements and renew the outlooks of bilateral relations, deepen cooperation with China, and support local companies to explore more opportunities in China.