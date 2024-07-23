Corytech Announces Transition to API 3.0 and Major Merchant App Enhancements

Corytech is excited to announce the launch of our enhanced Merchant App and the transition to API 3.0

These updates are part of our ongoing efforts to innovate and improve clients' experience with Corytech. We believe the new Merchant App & API 3.0 will enhance the way of managing payment processes.” — Dmytro Miliukov, Co-founder & CEO

LONDON CITY, LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corytech is excited to announce the launch of our enhanced Merchant App and the transition to API 3.0, marking a significant upgrade in the technical infrastructure to seamlessly connect you with authorized PSPs, EMIs, and other financial institutions enhancing your ability to manage and optimize your payment processes. This transition is designed to provide our clients with a more robust, efficient, and user-friendly experience.

Enhanced Merchant App

Our improved Merchant App now offers a comprehensive suite of features that include advanced capabilities through connected PSPs, such as the ability to deposit and withdraw funds, exchange currencies, including cryptocurrencies, and more. These enhancements are aimed at providing merchants with greater control and flexibility in managing their payment processing.

API 3.0 Transition Benefits

The transition to API 3.0 brings several key benefits, ensuring that our clients receive the most efficient and reliable service possible.

Cascading: Our new cascading system allows for the efficient management of transaction sequences across multiple PSPs. This enables businesses to optimize payment processing and maximize the efficiency of their financial operations, even when payments aren't processed in a single transaction.

Flexible Routing: With our flexible routing system, businesses can customize optimal transaction processing paths across different connected PSPs. This ensures fast and reliable payments, accommodating any conditions, including complex tariffs and limits, tailored to fit various business models.

Refunds: Our API 3.0 introduces transparent and swift refund procedures through connected PSPs, making it easier for clients to handle refund issues quickly and efficiently, enhancing overall user satisfaction.

Support for Overpayments and Underpayments: We provide robust support for handling overpayments and underpayments through connected PSPs. This feature ensures effective resolution of excess payment situations and guarantees a positive user experience, processing accounts even if not fully paid.

Payment Cancellation: The new API allows for seamless payment cancellation through connected PSPs, enabling refunds without the need to manage actions based on payment status, providing greater convenience and flexibility.

Corytech's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction drives these enhancements. We are confident that the new API 3.0 and the improved Merchant App will significantly elevate the quality of our services, helping businesses manage their payment processing more effectively.

For more information about the API 3.0 transition and the enhanced Merchant App, please visit our website at corytech.com.

About Corytech

Corytech is a global FinTech force with a successful track record serving leading enterprises (70+ employees onsite, 15450+ users, and 1137500+ transactions monthly). Businesses and customers trust us to manage their financial ecosystem and leverage our paytech solutions.