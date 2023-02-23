Introducing Crypto Payment Processing: The Newest Feature of Corypay's One-Stop Payment System

Corypay crypto payment processing Corypay logo

Corypay, the innovative one-stop payment system, is proud to announce the addition of crypto payment processing to its already extensive list of capabilities.

The addition of crypto payment processing to Corypay's platform allows for greater flexibility and convenience for our users, making it even easier to make purchases, pay bills, and transfer funds.” — Dmitrii Miliukov, CEO of Corypay

“With the increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, we recognized the need to provide our users with the ability to make transactions using their preferred method of payment,” says Dmitrii Miliukov, CEO of Corypay. “The addition of crypto payments processing to Corypay's platform allows for greater flexibility and convenience for our users, making it even easier to make purchases, pay bills, and transfer funds.”

Corypay's crypto payment processing feature is fully integrated into the platform and is simple to use via Personal cabinet and API. Users can select their preferred cryptocurrency as the payment method, and the transaction is processed securely and efficiently. The feature also includes real-time conversion rates, making it easy to see the value of the transaction in both the selected cryptocurrency and the local currency.

“We are excited to offer this new feature to our users and are confident that it will greatly enhance their experience with the Corypay platform,” says Viacheslav Bondarenko, co-founder at Corypay.

The key offering is as follows:

● Attractive exchange rates for fiat to crypto, crypto to crypto, and crypto to fiat.

● 20+ cryptocurrencies out of the box with the possibility of expanding to 150+.

● Exchange history and exchange rate for any date.

● Pay-in and Pay-out in cryptocurrency and fiat.

● Instant deposit in cryptocurrency (zero confirmation).

● Providing acquiring and crypto processing in one solution.

● Dedicated Key Account Management.

● 24/7 support, response time to request - 1 min.

● Personal account, dashboards, advanced reporting.

To learn more about Corypay and its crypto payment processing feature, please visit our website at https://corypay.com

About Corypay: Corypay is a global FinTech force with a successful track record serving leading enterprises (70+ employees onsite, 12+ years on the market, 15450+ users, and 1137500+ transactions monthly). Governments and other organizations trust us with managing their financial ecosystem and payment risks.