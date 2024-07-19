Marex Group plc Provides Notice of H1 2024 Results and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, will announce its first half 2024 results on 14 August 2024 before the markets open. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.



A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET on 14 August 2024. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId22ef6b4029c4b8caacf93432d9ecf7f.

Enquiries please contact: Nicola Ratchford / Robert Coates Marex +44 (0) 7786548889 / +44 207 856 4561 | nratchford@marex.com / rcoates@marex.com FTI Consulting US / UK +1 (919) 609-9423 / +44 (0) 7776 111 222 | marex@fticonsulting.com