Health on current outbreak of Mpox disease

The Department of Health would like to assure the public that the current outbreak of mpox disease remains under control, despite a number of suspected cases reported around the country due to increased awareness and surveillance activities. The total number of positive cases remains 22 since the beginning of the outbreak of this infectious disease. This includes 16 recoveries, 3 deaths and 3 active cases.

Thus, the department would like to urge people who experience suspected mpox symptoms, with or without international travel history to present themselves to a health facility for clinical observation, confine themselves to one place and avoid gatherings until their laboratory test results are available.

All suspected mpox cases are treated with confidentiality during contact tracing and case investigation, however the department will always strike a balance between privacy of individuals and letting them know they may be at risk of infection for the benefit of public health.

We urge all the identified and suspected contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease. The healthcare workers understand the importance of confidentiality in managing reported and suspected cases of notifiable medical conditions.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 0724323792
Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

