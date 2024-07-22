Siemens Logistics Improves IT Infrastructure Performance with StarWind, Avoiding Unnecessary Hardware Investments
StarWind announced that Siemens Logistics upgraded its storage with StarWind Virtual SAN, improving IT performance.BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES , July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, announced that Siemens Logistics, a leading provider of innovative and high-performance solutions for airport logistics, has modernized its storage infrastructure using StarWind Virtual SAN. This cost-effective upgrade has ensured efficient storage management and improved company’s IT infrastructure performance.
Customer Challenge:
Siemens Logistics offers postal, parcel, airport baggage, and cargo handling solutions for seamlessly integrated delivery processes. The reliability and performance of the company’s IT infrastructure are the cornerstones of achieving business goals.
Previously, Siemens Logistics relied on a costly physical Storage Area Network (SAN) for its data storage needs. Recognizing the need for a more efficient and high-performance solution, the company sought to update its storage infrastructure without investing in unnecessary hardware. Their positive experience with StarWind VSAN in a previous project led them to choose StarWind once again for this crucial upgrade.
Solution:
Implementing StarWind VSAN enabled Siemens Logistics to create a high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable storage solution to support their cargo handling and delivery services. Key advantages included:
Major Cost Savings
Deploying StarWind VSAN on existing servers enabled Siemens Logistics to avoid challenges associated with purchasing and maintaining additional storage hardware. This allowed the company to allocate resources more strategically, resulting in significant cost savings.
Enhanced Performance and High Availability
StarWind VSAN provided an effective solution for Siemens Logistics' storage needs, ensuring enhanced IT infrastructure performance and continuous availability.
ProActive Support
The prompt and effective support from the StarWind team minimized disruptions, ensuring immediate resolution of issues and maintaining uninterrupted operations.
“We are satisfied with StarWind. The support is really fantastic. Whenever any issue arises, the response is very prompt, and the solution is immediate,” said Srinivas Kouda, Company Representative at Siemens Logistics.
About Siemens Logistics
Siemens Logistics is a leading provider of innovative and high-performance solutions for airport logistics. The portfolio includes products and solutions for baggage and cargo handling, high-end software for the digitalization of logistics processes, and a range of maintenance and services. The company is represented worldwide through its regional companies and active in more than 60 countries. Major customers include renowned airports and airlines around the globe. Siemens Logistics is a fully owned subsidiary of Siemens AG.
About StarWind
Since 2008, StarWind has enabled customers to run their mission-critical applications with maximum performance and uptime, without breaking the bank. StarWind has earned the trust of over 63,800 businesses worldwide thanks to its reliable products and exceptional ease of use, resulting in near 100% customer satisfaction. StarWind has been pioneering hyperconvergence, driving enterprise ROBO and SMB forward with cutting-edge HCI solutions and best-in-class support and maintenance services.
Brooke Johnson
StarWind
