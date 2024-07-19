Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The breast imaging devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.53 billion in 2023 to $4.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the number of healthcare facilities, economic growth in emerging markets, rapid technological advances, the rising prevalence of breast cancer, and aging female population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The breast imaging devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to awareness for early detection of breast diseases, rising use of diagnostic medical imaging, and increasing investment and funding for breast cancer treatments.

Growth Driver Of The Breast Imaging Devices Market

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging device market’s growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapies (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risk of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the breast imaging devices market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon, Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Major players operating in the breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Ionizing, Non-Ionizing

3) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the breast imaging devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market in the global breast imaging devices market report. The regions covered in the breast imaging devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Breast Imaging Devices Market Definition

Breast imaging devices refer to medical equipment used to provide screening, diagnostic, surgical, and support services for breast health and cancerous and noncancerous breast disease. The use of these devices is essential in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breast imaging devices market size, breast imaging devices market drivers and trends, breast imaging devices market major players, breast imaging devices competitors' revenues, breast imaging devices market positioning, and breast imaging devices market growth across geographies. The breast imaging devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

