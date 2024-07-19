Automotive Fasteners Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive fasteners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.74 billion in 2023 to $28.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased automobiles production, increased demand for commercial vehicles, and strong economic growth in emerging markets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The automotive fasteners market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $31.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for electric vehicles and supportive government regulations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Fasteners Market With A Detailed Sample Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7141&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Fasteners Market
The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive fasteners market going forward. Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that have been either partially or fully powered by electricity. EV general infrastructure equipment and battery casings require high-quality fastenings to provide security settings.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-fasteners-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the automotive fasteners market include Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Lisi S.A., Stanley Black & Decker, Bulten AB, Nifco Inc., PennEngineering, Sundram Fasteners Limited, The SFS Group AG, Agrati, KOVA Fasteners Pvt. Ltd., Deepak Fasteners Limited (DFL), TorqBolt Inc., Jyoti Engineering (Jyoti), Boltport Fasteners (BPF), Kaloti Group of Companies, Ananka Fasteners Manufacturers, Caliber Enterprises (India), Yijin Hardware Co., Ltd.

Companies in the market are focusing on launching new, innovative products to improve their product offerings and to stay competitive in the market.

Segments:
1) By Product: Threaded, Non-Threaded
2) By Material Type: Iron, Steel, Aluminum, Brass, Plastic, Other Material Types
3) By Propulsion: IC (Internal Combustion) Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid And Alternative Fuel Vehicles
4) By Application: Engine, Chassis, Transmission, Steering, Front Or Rear Axle, Interior Trim, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive fasteners market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive fasteners.

Automotive Fasteners Market Definition
Automotive fasteners refer to hardware devices that help to hold vehicle parts together mechanically. These fasteners are used to clamp parts of the vehicle, prevent leakages, and improve the performance of vehicles. Fasteners can typically be permanent or non-permanent, but they are frequently employed to construct joints that are not permanent. This makes it possible to remove or disassemble the joints without harming the linked components.

Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive fasteners market size, automotive fasteners market drivers and trends, automotive fasteners market major players, automotive fasteners competitors' revenues, automotive fasteners market positioning, and automotive fasteners market growth across geographies. The automotive fasteners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Automobile Rental And Leasing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-rental-and-leasing-market

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Automotive Fasteners Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%
Global Dehumidifiers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Cartilage Degeneration Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author