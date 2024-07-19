Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' Book "Ethan's Good Dad Act #1 on Amazon in Child Advocacy and Divorce and Family Law Genres

Amazon #1 Top Seller - Child Advocacy genre Amazon #1 Top Seller - Divorce and Family Law genre Ethan and his Dad The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings

This is a wonderful book, full of insights on parenting and the importance of being a Dad in your child’s life. By getting the Good Dad Act passed Bernard has broken new ground in childhood custody.” — Brian Tracy, Author and Motivational Leader

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' powerful book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act - a father turns lemons into lemonade so that all good Dads can take a sip," has soared to the top spot on Amazon in the Child Advocacy and Divorce and Family Law genres. The book chronicles Dr. Jennings' personal struggles in his legal battle to maintain a relationship with his son Ethan, resonating with parents nationwide. The book has been endorsed by both Les Brown and Brian Tracy renowned authors and motivational speakers. “This is a wonderful book, full of insights on parenting and the importance of being a Dad in your child’s life. By getting the “Good Dad Act” passed in Florida, Bernard has broken new ground in childhood custody. The whole country will be better as a result!", said Brian Tracy - renowned author and motivational leader.

Dr. Jennings, now excelerating as a leader in advocating for fathers' rights, is spearheading the Good Dad Act Committee to push for the passage of the Good Dad Act (HB#775) in legislatures across the country. This groundbreaking legislation, inspired by Dr. Jennings' experiences, aims to ensure parental responsibility after the determination of paternity, commonly known as the "Ethan's Good Dad Act."

The impact of Dr. Jennings' advocacy has been felt far and wide, with states such as Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Alabama, Missouri, and the US Virgin Islands embracing the movement. The Good Dad Act has gained momentum rapidly, igniting a nationwide call for equal rights for fathers in custody and visitation matters.

Dr. Jennings is making himself available for media interviews and consultations to fathers navigating similar challenges in maintaining relationships with their children. Fathers interested in joining the Good Dad Act Committee can visit www.GoodDadAct.com to get involved.

"Ethan's Good Dad Act" is available for purchase at www.EthansGoodDadAct.com, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Ingram Spark, Kobo, Goodreads, Target, Books A Million, Apple iBook store, Google Play, Indie Bound, Scribd, Overdrive, Gardeners, and 40 other platforms.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, please contact: Vanessa Cassis @ 954-999-6120

