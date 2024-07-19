Severe weather activation

Release date: 19/07/24

Rough sleepers are urged to seek shelter urgently today with a Code Blue issued to forecast severe weather and damaging winds from Friday afternoon through to Saturday morning.

The Code Blue has been activated for the Adelaide metro area, Fleurieu Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Upper Spencer Gulf, Lower Eyre Peninsula and the Copper Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning with wind gusts predicted to reach up to 100 km/h, along with 25mm of rain, hail and low temperatures.

To support those sleeping rough in Adelaide, additional services have been activated, including:

- Open for overnight accommodation from 1pm today until 8am tomorrow. The Westcare Centre is located at 11/19 Millers Ct, Adelaide. Toward Home Resolve Team - Seven outreach teams have already visited dozens of sites where homeless people are known to camp or sleep rough and will continue throughout the day to encourage people to seek shelter.

Earlier Code Blue activations remain in place for the Clare Valley, Limestone Coast and Riverland until 25 July.

In regional areas, people experiencing homelessness can call Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308 for assistance. Anyone experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness can call this service any day of the year.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

With severe weather and cold conditions expected for later today and into the evening, I encourage anyone sleeping rough to urgently find shelter.

Our homelessness outreach teams are actively visiting sites where people are known to sleep rough, providing information about where to seek shelter and ensure they can pack up their belongings before the weather hits.

The Baptist West Care Centre will be open overnight to provide shelter and support for those who are most vulnerable in our community, and I thank the volunteers and staff for the incredible work they do.

On any given night there are between 150 and 200 people sleeping rough in Adelaide’s inner city and we want to make sure they are aware of the supports available to them in this period of severe weather.

For anyone sleeping rough in regional areas, I urge you to call Homeless Connect on 1800 003 308 to see what options are available to you.

More information about emergency weather responses for people sleeping rough is available at: www.sa.gov.au