Dairy exports soar as key partnership extended

As South Australian exports reach near-record highs with the Chinese export market hitting $4 billion for the first time, one sector in particular has seen significant increases, with dairy exports growing by 23 per cent year-on-year, now valued at more than $150 million per year.

The most recent trade data released by the ABS shows South Australia exported 31.3 million kilograms of dairy products in the year to date, with all subcategories recording growth in both volume and value:

Cheese – up 40.5 per cent to $71.4 million

Milk – up 4.6 per cent to $66.6 million

Dairy other – up 39.9 per cent to $12.7 million

Butter – up 1,316.1 per cent to $1.8 million

By country, $20.8 million worth of cheese was sold to the Philippines (+18.4 per cent), $15.9 million to China (+93.2 per cent) and $13.3 million to Thailand (+6.8 per cent). $23.4 million worth of milk was exported to Thailand (+160.5 per cent), $22.7 million to Indonesia, and $8.8 million to China.

More than 500 South Australian businesses have been supported over the past 12 months to grow their exports by TradeStart, a program co-funded by the Commonwealth and South Australian governments.

A new agreement announced today will see TradeStart funded until 2028, extending the employment of six advisers across the state who specialise in helping businesses develop their export growth plans, access important grants, get expert regulatory advice, and tap into overseas in-market opportunities.

Adelaide’s The Yoghurt Shop is one of many dairy companies that has seen significant export growth since engaging with TradeStart, entering three new countries in the last six months.

From humble beginnings running a single stall in the Adelaide Central Market, The Yoghurt Shop has grown significantly, now exporting to nine countries across more than 5,000 retailers.

Advisers play a vital role in connecting businesses with more than 60 overseas trade offices through the Commonwealth and State governments’ global networks.

This extension marks the first time that the Australian Government’s TradeStart network has included all state and territory governments.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia is known globally for its premium produce, and our government is ready to support any local producer looking to expand into overseas markets.

Local businesses are producing highly sought-after, world-class goods every day, as evidenced by The Yoghurt Shop, which is now experiencing growth in a number of key international markets.

The TradeStart program can provide opportunities and advice to our hardworking businesses with their premium products, whether they have established international markets, or are just looking to get their foot in the door.

Atributable to Senator the Hon. Don Farrell, Federal Minister for Trade and Tourism

The Albanese Government is committed to working with every state and territory to grow opportunities for Australian businesses.

For the first time in over 25 years, all state and territory governments will be part of the national TradeStart network.

Australian exporters make a huge contribution to our economy. More trade means more well-paying jobs, more national income, more opportunities for business, and a lower cost of living.

TradeStart advisers will help make it easier for Australian businesses, particularly in regional Australia, who are looking to expand their horizons and share their quality products and services with the world.

Attributable to Brandon Reynolds, COO, The Yoghurt Shop

We first were connected with the TradeStart team almost 10 years ago when we were looking at the opportunity that China provided us with for export.

I've found working with our TradeStart advisers to be nothing short of excellent, one particular thing I have enjoyed about working with our advisers is their real-world experience that they brought to the role.

Having access to advice on international markets has given us an edge over producers internationally, and even over those of our interstate colleagues, because the TradeStart advisers are consistently across market changes, opportunities and developments.

Without our TradeStart advisers, we would not have been able to achieve the success we have in our export markets.

Attributable to Kris Lloyd AM, CEO and Head Cheese Maker, Woodside Cheese Wrights

Woodside Cheese Wrights currently exports to the US, with a unique range of cheese products that demonstrate our place, Australia, with thoughtful use of Native Australian ingredients. This is supported by the excellence of our local biosecurity the enabler to start our process with world-class milk, identifying the source at every level.

Our recent contracts with Wholefoods Markets and Costco in the US are a testament to the appeal of our products in these highly contested markets. We look forward to continuing our work with TradeStart to enable our continued growth and successful export journey.