New harvest level set for Arrow Lake area

CANADA, July 18 - British Columbia’s deputy chief forester has set the new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for Tree Farm Licence 23 (TFL), located northwest of Castlegar, near Arrow Lake.

The new AAC for the TFL is 382,800 cubic metres. This is a 7% reduction from the previous AAC, while remaining above the average annual harvest level of the past 12 years.

The new level reflects adjustments made to account for the removal of the Incomappleux Valley Conservancy area and to account for lower harvest performance on slopes greater than 50%. Reductions were also applied to account for unstable and potentially unstable terrain, increased wildlife-tree retention, and the disposition of 90,000 cubic metres of unharvested volume.

To maintain sustainable forestry and deter overharvesting in lower sloped areas, the new determination includes three partitions:

a maximum of 306,200 cubic metres per year (80% of the AAC) can be harvested from stands on slopes less than 50%;

a maximum of 19,100 cubic metres (5% of the AAC) may be harvested from stands defined as old forest; and

a maximum of 363,700 cubic metres (95% of the AAC) may be harvested from stands that are not defined as old forest.

The Province and First Nations have worked with industry to defer harvest of at-risk old-growth forest while work progresses on long-term approaches to old-growth management in the Kootenay-Boundary region. As outlined in the AAC partitions, some harvesting of old forests continues outside of deferral areas.

The TFL overlaps the territory of 13 First Nations, all of whom were consulted during the timber supply review process. The deputy chief forester also sought and considered public and industry input.

The deputy chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations, input from the public and the government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the deputy or chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.