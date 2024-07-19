Equality Workshop stage 1, 31 July 2024

Become an NUJ equality rep with the union's two-stage training.

This is for equality reps who want to learn more about their role and how they can raise, promote and embed equality into the mainstream bargaining agenda. They will have completed the Stage 1 reps training before attending this workshop.

All chapel reps are encouraged to complete the equality strand as part of their training. This is because many issues which members bring to reps have some kind of equality and H&S aspect. In order for reps to know how best to respond, it is important to have a working knowledge of equality and H&S.

Course Outline

Understand what is meant by equality, diversity and inclusion

Explore the role and responsibilities of an NUJ equality rep

Know how to organise members around equality

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.