Steinholding Contest Aug 1 at Queen Anne Beerhall, Seattle
Don’t spill your beer, and you could win a trip to New York City to compete for the national Steinholding contest.
Thursday, August 1, is the date for the Seattle area local contest at the Queen Anne Beerhall (QABH), just west of Climate Pledge Arena.
Thursday, August 1, is the date for the Seattle area local contest at the Queen Anne Beerhall (QABH), just west of Climate Pledge Arena.
Sponsored by Hofbräu Munich, event winners can win a trip for two to New York, a two-night hotel stay, an entry in the national contest and a ride on the Hofbräu Munich float in the NYC Oktoberfest Parade. Runner-up gets two free nights at the Bush House Historic Inn and Cabin in Index, WA.
This is the third year of the contest at the QABH. All ages are welcome, along with their dogs at this very friendly canine spot.
The contest will begin at 7pm and is open to contestants 21 and over. Check in time is 6:40, and entrants must purchase a one-liter beer (which, by-the-way, in a dimpled glass stein), weighs about 5 pounds.
The winner of the competition is the one who holds onto the stein the longest: arm out straight with a one-liter beer stein in your hand. The average time a guy can last is somewhere in the 3–5-minute range; for the ladies, 1-3 minutes.
Find out how long you can go on August 1 at the Queen Anne Beerhall, 203 W. Thomas St, Seattle 98109. Visit www.queenannebeerhall.com or contact Gary Szeredy, 425-647-5979, gary@thehall.group.
The Queen Anne Beerhall brings an authentic beer hall experience to Seattle. It is a tradition that Europeans have enjoyed for centuries – communal tables where friends and strangers mingle in a lively, friendly atmosphere. The establishment features a 7,000 square foot hall, 25 premium draft beers with a large selection of the best local breweries that Seattle has to offer along with amazing beers from around the world. The bar offers unique cocktails made with in-house prepared syrups and shrubs. The menu includes classic beer hall fare mixed with incredible food from the Pacific Northwest. Don’t miss perfectly executed staples such as soft Bavarian pretzel and grilled sausages along with killer wings, burgers, and fried chicken sandwiches. It’s a great place to watch Washington sports as well. Located just blocks from the Climate Pledge Arena, The Queen Anne Beerhall is a place to gather and experience incredible food, music, and community.
