Alice J. Harris-Wood Sheds Light on Genetic Justice in “Criminal Defense: Redemption”
A gripping tale of family legacy and the fight against genetic destiny.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice J. Harris-Wood writes “Criminal Defense: Redemption,” a poignant exploration of familial criminality and the pursuit of redemption. This thought-provoking novel challenges societal perceptions, advocating for the acceptance of interracial families while decoding legal drama infused with personal transformation.
“Criminal Defense: Redemption” follows Lola, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself incarcerated. Confronted with her family’s troubled history, Lola grapples with the notion of a genetic predisposition to criminal behavior, using this revelation in her defense against the charges she faces.
Alice J. Harris-Wood intricately weaves together the tumultuous histories of the Harrison and Donovan families, spanning generations marked by crime yet overshadowed by the quest for absolution. From the illicit exploits of ancestors to Lola’s modern-day predicament, the story unfolds with suspense, revealing the complexities of family legacy and the pursuit of justice.
The author’s commitment to service and advocacy has defined her career. From founding The Fisher House, a group home for seniors which provided all services at an affordable price, to her roles in education and community leadership, Harris-Wood embodies a spirit of compassion and determination. Skillfully navigating complex themes of identity, justice, and the impact of familial bonds, her literary pursuit offers readers a deeply human story that resonates long after the final page.
Blending evocative storytelling with thought-provoking insights on genetic determinism and societal judgment, Alice J. Harris-Wood’s “Criminal Defense: Redemption” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
