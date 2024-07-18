NetZylo Inc. Announces Launch of Alpha Site Offering Blockchain Domain Ownership and New Domain Brokerage Division

NetZylo celebrates the launch of the alpha site and the new domain brokerage division

NetZylo Inc. launches alpha site for blockchain domain ownership, announces new brokerage division, and expands sales team amidst rapid market growth.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetZylo Inc., a pioneer in blockchain domain solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its alpha site, available at https://alpha.netzylo.com. This milestone marks the culmination of efforts that began with the company’s inception in January 2023.

The alpha site allows users to search the Polygon blockchain for top-level domain availability. These domains are secured through a one-time purchase, stored in an email-generated crypto wallet at the time of purchase, and automatically minted on Polygon. They are also seamlessly viewable on OpenSea.io. Users can further personalize their NFTs by uploading custom images, making them more marketable for resale.

Key Features:

Top-Level Domain Ownership: Domains are owned for life with a one-time fee, with no renewal fees ever. They are stored in a crypto wallet via NFT, minted on Polygon, and transferred gas-free.

AI Domain Search: The "Start with AI Domains" search module provides relevant, brandable, and catchy domain name suggestions based on a series of questions.

Domain Transfer: Capabilities to transfer domains to any EVM-based wallet, such as MetaMask, gas-free.

Security and Personalization: Offering a 2-pack Tangem hard storage wallet with reverse resolution to replace wallet addresses with domain names, or a Tangem ring and 2-card pack. The cards come in various colors or can be branded for communities.

NFC and NFT Launchpad: Utilizing NFC technology and the Netzylo Launchpad, communities can mint NFTs and integrate them with crypto wallets to provide a new sales channel that drives revenue and brand loyalty.

Sublevel Domain (SLD) Management: To be announced in the coming weeks, this feature will allow owners of top-level domains (TLDs) to sell unlimited SLDs through the NetZylo site. Owners can set the price for SLDs or keep them private, and receive a shareable link to distribute within their community.

To celebrate the launch, new users can search and purchase domains with the code LAUNCH50 for a 50% discount on their entire purchase. Netzylo accepts major credit cards and will soon offer crypto payments via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and MATIC.

The company has developed an API for industry use, enabling searches through the smart contract registry storing sold domains. This avoids domain collisions and ensures a fair environment, bringing the best product to users and their clients.

NetZylo is excited to announce the creation of its Domain Brokerage Division. This full-service domain brokerage service offers personalized experiences, guidance on domain purchases, assistance with OpenSea listing management, marketing, and finding potential buyers for private sales. Blockchain domains, much like web domains in the early 80s and 90s, are becoming a lucrative asset class with significant growth and excitement.

There are strategic partnerships, integrations, alliances, and other business initiatives that will be announced soon. These developments will elevate the company and enhance the functionality of these domains for communities and their users. To support the growing demand, NetZylo is expanding its sales team for the brokerage division. Interested candidates are encouraged to email team@netzylo.com to learn more.

“We are immensely proud of this achievement,” said Patrick Maddren, CEO of NetZylo. “Our team’s dedication and innovation have brought us to this significant milestone, marking the first revenue produced by our company. The tools we’ve developed are crucial in delivering the best product to the market, and this is just the beginning. Our team is thinking outside the box in every way, disrupting the status quo.”

The growth of "web3" domains has been fueled by the surge in cryptocurrency adoption, an easing regulatory environment, and high-profile endorsements such as BlackRock's creation of a bitcoin ETF on Nasdaq. Brands are increasingly looking to get on the blockchain, leveraging crypto wallets, NFTs, and virtual environments like Roblox to reach younger demographics. The number of crypto wallets has surged, directly impacting the growth of web3 domains from 1 million to 13 million in just a few years. The global blockchain market size is projected to reach $69 billion by 2027, according to market research.

NetZylo is also exploring options to offer mint capabilities on multiple chains such as Base, Solana, and Aptos. For more information please email contact@netzylo.com.