NetZylo's Highly Anticipated Top-Level Domain Platform Launch Integrates Tangem's Advanced Crypto Wallets

Bridging user-owned domain identity with top-tier security, NetZylo and Tangem collaboratively deliver a blend of personal control and card protection.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that promises to reshape the landscape of blockchain technology and Top-Level Domains (TLDs), NetZylo has aligned with Tangem, a vanguard in the realm of hard storage cryptocurrency wallets. This collaboration heralds a new era for NetZylo's customers, who will soon be able to purchase innovative Tangem wallet cards alongside their domain acquisitions, slated to launch Q1 of 2024.

Tangem's reputation for zero-hack security, brand recognition, and their cutting-edge approach to hard storage wallet solutions, including their soon-to-be-released wearable wallets, has deeply impressed us at NetZylo. This alignment is not just about security and brand power, it's about forward-thinking technology. Tangem's multi-blockchain compatibility and support for numerous cryptocurrencies complement NetZylo's initial focus on Polygon-minted NFT domains.

A particularly noteworthy aspect of Tangem's technology is its upcoming integration with VISA payments. This innovation will allow Tangem cardholders to use their crypto cards for everyday purchases, similar to traditional bank cards, seamlessly bridging the gap between digital and traditional finance.

At NetZylo, we are excited to explore this transformative relationship with Tangem, further enhancing the functionalities that can be offered with our domains and their innovative cards. Our goal is to empower customers globally to own and personalize their blockchain identities in a simple, transparent, and secure manner.

“Starting 2024 with the relationship between NetZylo and Tangem is a leap forward in digital domain ownership and security", states Patrick Henry Maddren, CEO of NetZylo, with enthusiasm. He adds, "The integration of Near Field Communication (NFC) in Tangem's cards is a game changer for securing digital assets, especially considering the recent spate of hacks and thefts in various NFT communities. This secure solution is a must-have for anyone in the digital asset space."

As we embark on this journey with Tangem, NetZylo remains committed to exploring and expanding the horizons of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and digital asset security, ensuring our customers have the best tools at their disposal to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About NetZylo:

NetZylo Inc., a pioneer in blockchain and AI, provides lifetime ownership of domains via a single purchase, with zero renewal fees. Our blockchain-based platform ensures secure, user-owned transactions and supports diverse payment options, including cryptocurrencies. It features non-custodial crypto wallets for seamless domain management, alongside hard storage and third-party wallet integration. Additionally, NetZylo leverages AI to offer brands tailor-made customer service and sales solutions, designed to enhance community engagement and boost revenue in a cost-effective manner.