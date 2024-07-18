MPD Arrests Additional Teenagers in Northwest Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department's announces that two more teenagers have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in Northwest.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, officers located a man with trauma consistent with an assault. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Reggie Brown, of Northwest, DC.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Previously on Thursday, March 28, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile female of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Previously on Friday, March 29, 2024, pursuant to D.C. Superior Court custody orders, a second 13-year-old juvenile female and a 12-year-old female, both of Northwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

On July 18, 2024, pursuant to D.C. Superior Court custody orders, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 13-year-old juvenile female and a 15-year-old juvenile female, both of Northwest, D.C. They were transported to the Homicide Branch where they were charged with Second Degree Murder.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23170953