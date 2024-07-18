ABM Among 60 Best Companies to Sell For

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced it has been named one of Selling Power Magazine’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024. This is the third consecutive year ABM has been named to the list, recognizing the top companies leading in the alignment of people, processes, and technologies to create effective sales cultures.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the best companies to sell for, reflecting our industry-leading sales culture across ABM,” said Sean Mahoney, EVP, Sales and Marketing at ABM. “A key pillar of ABM’s ELEVATE strategy is our continuous commitment to improving both client and team member experiences, bolstering not only our offerings but also our means of delivery. With an award-winning culture that enables our sales teams with innovative technologies, resources, and support, we booked record sales in the first half of fiscal 2024 and are excited to continue this momentum with our growing portfolio of solutions across our industries.”

To compile the list, the Selling Power research team issues a continually updated comprehensive application with detailed sections covering compensation, benefits, incentive programs, sales-rep hiring and onboarding, sales training, sales enablement, inclusion and representation (within both sales force and sales management levels), AI implementation, and the impact of current economic conditions on sales organizations.

